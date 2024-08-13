Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
Google Pixel 9 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: how the flagship Android phones compare
Google has the Tensor G4 chipset and Gemini AI in its tool belt.
The latest Made by Google showcase is in the books and, as expected, we got the formal unveiling of the Pixel 9 lineup. Google has redesigned its smartphone lineup with an eye-catching (and perhaps pocket-catching) camera bar. The camera array in the Pixel 9 includes a new 48MP ultrawide sensor for Macro Focus closeups.
The company has given the entry-level device a welcome memory increase to 12GB and included the latest Tensor G4 chipset. The 6.3 Actua display, meanwhile, is 35 percent brighter than the one on the Pixel 8. The Pixel 9 has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and rear along with a 100 percent recycled aluminum enclosure.
In terms of features, there is, of course, a heap of AI-powered tools. One called Add Me seems pretty interesting as it allows you to both take a photo and be in it. After you take a photo of a group, take one of the photographer. The phone will then "magically" merge the two photos, Google says. The Magic Editor has a new generative AI feature called reimagine, which allows you to make changes using natural language prompts.
Google is also infusing its Gemini AI assistant into the Pixel 9. You'll just need to hold the power button to activate it and get help with things like drafting an email or text message. Gemini can pull data from Google apps such as invitation details from Gmail so you can RSVP.
We've already had some hands-on time with the Pixel 9 and you can read our first impressions in our report.
As things stand, the Pixel 9's closest flagship Android rival is the Samsung Galaxy S24 given that they're effectively the same price and share a lot of similarities. The S24 has a triple rear camera array compared with the Pixel's dual-lens setup. However, the Pixel 9 has a marginally larger screen and it will be the first of the pair to get Android 15 — Galaxy S24 users will have to wait a little longer to gain access to the new operating system's features.
To illustrate other similarities and differences, here's a spec comparison of the Pixel 9 and Galaxy S24:
Google Pixel 9
Samsung Galaxy S24
Pricing (MSRP)
From $799
From $800
Dimensions
6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches
5.79 x 2.78 x 0.3 inches
Weight
7.0 ounces
5.93 ounces
Screen size
6.3 inches
6.2 inches
Screen resolution
1,080 x 2,424
1,080 x 2,340
Full HD+
Screen type
OLED Actua Display
60-120Hz
Up to 1,800 nits (HDR) and 2,700 nits (peak brightness)
2,000,000:1 contrast ratio
HDR support
Gorilla Glass Victus 2
AMOLED 2x
Up to 120Hz (1-120Hz)
Up to 2,600 nits brightness
Gorilla Glass Victus 2
SoC
Google Tensor G4
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
RAM
12GB
8GB
Battery
4,700mAh
4,000mAh
Charging
USB Type-C 3.2
Up to 55 charge in around 30 minutes
Fast wireless charging (Qi-certified)
Battery Share
USB Type-C
Up to 50 percent charge in around 30 minutes
Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
Wireless PowerShare
Storage
128GB / 256GB
128GB / 256GB
Rear camera(s)
Main: 50 MP, ƒ/1.68
Ultrawide: 48 MP with Macro Focus, ƒ/1.7
Up to 8x Super Res Zoom
Up to 2x optical zoom
Main: 50 MP, ƒ/1.8
Ultrawide: 12 MP, ƒ/2.2
Telephoto: 10 MP, ƒ/2.4
3x optical zoom
Front camera(s)
10.5 MP, ƒ/2.2
12 MP, ƒ/2.2
Video capture
Rear: 4K at 24/30/60 fps, 1080p at 24/30/60 fps
Front: 4K at 30/60 fps
Rear: 8K at 24/30 fps, 4K at 30/60 fps, 1080p at 30/60/240/960 fps
Front: 4K at 30/60 fps, 1080p at 30 fps
Water and dust resistance
IP68
IP68
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi 7
Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth
v5.3
v5.3
NFC
Yes
Yes
OS
Android 14
Android 14
Finishes
Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony
100% recycled aluminum enclosure
Sapphire Blue, Sandstone Orange, Jade Green, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, Onyx Black, Amber Yellow
Armor Aluminum frame
Google Pixel 9$799
