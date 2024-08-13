Advertisement
Google Pixel 9 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: how the flagship Android phones compare

Google has the Tensor G4 chipset and Gemini AI in its tool belt.

kris holt
Contributing Reporter
Google / Samsung / Will Shanklin for Engadget

The latest Made by Google showcase is in the books and, as expected, we got the formal unveiling of the Pixel 9 lineup. Google has redesigned its smartphone lineup with an eye-catching (and perhaps pocket-catching) camera bar. The camera array in the Pixel 9 includes a new 48MP ultrawide sensor for Macro Focus closeups.

The company has given the entry-level device a welcome memory increase to 12GB and included the latest Tensor G4 chipset. The 6.3 Actua display, meanwhile, is 35 percent brighter than the one on the Pixel 8. The Pixel 9 has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and rear along with a 100 percent recycled aluminum enclosure.

In terms of features, there is, of course, a heap of AI-powered tools. One called Add Me seems pretty interesting as it allows you to both take a photo and be in it. After you take a photo of a group, take one of the photographer. The phone will then "magically" merge the two photos, Google says. The Magic Editor has a new generative AI feature called reimagine, which allows you to make changes using natural language prompts.

Google is also infusing its Gemini AI assistant into the Pixel 9. You'll just need to hold the power button to activate it and get help with things like drafting an email or text message. Gemini can pull data from Google apps such as invitation details from Gmail so you can RSVP.

We've already had some hands-on time with the Pixel 9 and you can read our first impressions in our report.

As things stand, the Pixel 9's closest flagship Android rival is the Samsung Galaxy S24 given that they're effectively the same price and share a lot of similarities. The S24 has a triple rear camera array compared with the Pixel's dual-lens setup. However, the Pixel 9 has a marginally larger screen and it will be the first of the pair to get Android 15 — Galaxy S24 users will have to wait a little longer to gain access to the new operating system's features.

To illustrate other similarities and differences, here's a spec comparison of the Pixel 9 and Galaxy S24:

Google Pixel 9

Samsung Galaxy S24

Pricing (MSRP)

From $799

From $800

Dimensions

6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches

5.79 x 2.78 x 0.3 inches

Weight

7.0 ounces

5.93 ounces

Screen size

6.3 inches

6.2 inches

Screen resolution

1,080 x 2,424

1,080 x 2,340

Full HD+

Screen type

OLED Actua Display

60-120Hz

Up to 1,800 nits (HDR) and 2,700 nits (peak brightness)

2,000,000:1 contrast ratio

HDR support

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

AMOLED 2x

Up to 120Hz (1-120Hz)

Up to 2,600 nits brightness

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

SoC

Google Tensor G4

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM

12GB

8GB

Battery

4,700mAh

4,000mAh

Charging

USB Type-C 3.2

Up to 55 charge in around 30 minutes

Fast wireless charging (Qi-certified)

Battery Share

USB Type-C

Up to 50 percent charge in around 30 minutes

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

Wireless PowerShare

Storage

128GB / 256GB

128GB / 256GB

Rear camera(s)

Main: 50 MP, ƒ/1.68

Ultrawide: 48 MP with Macro Focus, ƒ/1.7

Up to 8x Super Res Zoom

Up to 2x optical zoom

Main: 50 MP, ƒ/1.8

Ultrawide: 12 MP, ƒ/2.2

Telephoto: 10 MP, ƒ/2.4

3x optical zoom

Front camera(s)

10.5 MP, ƒ/2.2

12 MP, ƒ/2.2

Video capture

Rear: 4K at 24/30/60 fps, 1080p at 24/30/60 fps

Front: 4K at 30/60 fps

Rear: 8K at 24/30 fps, 4K at 30/60 fps, 1080p at 30/60/240/960 fps

Front: 4K at 30/60 fps, 1080p at 30 fps

Water and dust resistance

IP68

IP68

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 7

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth

v5.3

v5.3

NFC

Yes

Yes

OS

Android 14

Android 14

Finishes

Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony

100% recycled aluminum enclosure

Sapphire Blue, Sandstone Orange, Jade Green, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, Onyx Black, Amber Yellow

Armor Aluminum frame

