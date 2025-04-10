Google Pixel 9a review: Basic in just the right way

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The push for the latest, greatest and most feature-packed gadgets often results in so much pressure that buying anything else can feel like self-betrayal. And while the Pixel 9a is technically a new device, its chip is six months old. The same goes for its design, which is nearly a carbon copy of its older sibling. To make matters even worse, this phone is meant to be a more affordable entry into the Pixel phone family, which feels like a death sentence for anyone who cares about keeping up with the Joneses (or just the most up-to-date specs). But you know what? That's okay, because starting at $500, the Pixel 9a offers the best value of any Android phone today.

Design and display: Simple but sturdy

The Pixel 9a looks so similar to the standard model — especially from the front — that it's hard to tell them apart until you put them side by side. Once you do, you'll notice the 9a features slightly thicker bezels. But aside from that, there aren't a ton of differences. You still get a relatively compact 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,700 nits, just like on the regular Pixel 9. It's sharp, it's colorful and it's simply one of the best displays in this price range.

Engadget/Google 91 100 Expert Score The best value Android phone around Google Pixel 9a $499 Between having the biggest battery on any Pixel yet, a simple but solid build, a nice screen and support for nearly all of Google's AI features, the $499 Pixel 9a might be the best value of any Android phone out right now. Pros Sleek design

Sleek design Awesome battery life

Awesome battery life Nice display

Nice display Great cameras

Great cameras IP68 rating for dust and water resistance Cons Charging could be faster

Charging could be faster No Pixel Screenshot app

No Pixel Screenshot app Macro Focus mode can be a bit finicky See at Google

If you pick both of them up, you may also notice that the 9a is also a touch lighter (6.56 ounces vs 6.98 ounces). That discrepancy is due to Google forgoing Gorilla Glass 3 for the backpanel in favor of recycled polycarbonate (aka plastic). That said, you still get a sturdy aluminum frame (also made from recycled materials) and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The 9a's biggest departure by far is that unlike every other Pixel dating back to the Pixel 6, it doesn't have a large bar or visor housing its cameras. Instead, you get a small teardrop-shaped protrusion that houses the main and ultra-wide shooters. The module is so shallow it practically sits flush against the phone, which makes this one of the few handsets in recent memory that actually sits flat on a table. Granted, this is a really minor design tweak, but as someone who doesn't like cases, I think it's a nice touch.

Performance: Good enough speed

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Just like the rest of the Pixel 9 family, the 9a is powered by Google's Tensor G4 chip. The major change is that instead of featuring 12GB of RAM, you only get 8GB. That said, unless you're frequently switching between apps or doing more intense things like gaming or video editing, you aren't really going to notice a huge difference. In Geekbench 6, both phones posted very similar results with a multi-core score of 4,294 for the 9a and 4,360 for the standard Pixel 9. The biggest potential impact of this for most people is that you won't be able to have quite as many apps running in the background, and if you switch between them often, you may spend some extra time reloading.

The Pixel 9a also supports nearly all of Google's AI-powered tools including helpful stuff like car crash detection and Call Assist. You also have access to more advanced tools like Gemini Live (including camera and screen sharing) and Pixel Studio (now with the ability to generate images of people), the latter of which can be a fun way of creating silly custom images to troll your friends. Well, at least that's what I use it for.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

However, software support isn't quite the same as you get on more expensive models. That's because one app that I've grown quite fond of on recent Pixels — Google's Screenshots app — isn't available on the Pixel 9a. This is definitely a bummer, because I found the ability to use AI to quickly search through all the screencaps I've taken is way better than doing it manually. I'm not entirely sure why it's not available considering some of the other machine learning-based features that do work. But when asked, a Google representative told me that in order to "maintain a $499 starting price, the company did have to make some trade-offs. As a result, some [of the standard Pixel 9's] features won't be available on the Pixel 9a."

Cameras: Better image quality than phones twice its price

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

When it was first announced, Google claimed the 9a would have the best cameras of any phone under $500. And after considering the Pixel family's pedigree for excellent image quality, I pitted the phone's 48-MP main camera and 13-MP ultra-wide cam up against the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to give it a real challenge. And despite costing $800 less, it acquitted itself with aplomb.

In a daytime photo of a cozy coffee shop, the Pixel 9a preserved more details and produced a generally better looking image than a similar pic taken by the S25U (though part of that is due to Samsung's tendency to oversharpen). But perhaps an even better example of this was when I took photos of a croquette. Not only did the Pixel 9a's shot look more accurate, it featured better colors and was generally much more appetizing. And in low light, I got similar results with the 9a doing a great job with white balance while capturing sharp, detailed images despite the tough conditions.



1234567 Compared to the Pixel 9a's shot, the S25U's pic has less accurate colors and its completely oversharpened.

Both phones produce very similar shots with their ultra-wide cameras, with the Samsung having a small edge in color saturation.

At night in difficult conditions, the S25U struggled to focus and shoot a sharp image when compared to the Pixel 9a.

While the S25U's photo may appear to have more texture, it loses some of the other subtle details in the flower's petals.

While it's close, in this comparison, the Pixel 9a edges out the Galaxy S25U by preserving more details and not going overboard with the sharpening.

In low light, the Pixel 9a's Night Sight mode did a great job of capturing photos that were generally sharper and featured better white balance than the Galaxy S25U.

Here's a sample shot taken using the Pixel 9a macro focus mode.



While the Pixel 9a doesn't have a dedicated telephoto lens, Google tries to make up for that with Super Res Zoom, which uses AI to support up to 8x digital zoom. On top of that, the phone has a macro focus mode. That said, you won't find a specific setting for it in the Camera app, because it activates automatically whenever you get really close to something. You'll know it's working when you see a tiny flower icon pop up in the corner of the screen. I found this mode gives you a way to capture a bit more detail, but nailing focus can be a bit finicky. I often had to adjust the phone a tiny bit forward or backward to find the camera's sweet spot.

Battery Life: The best yet from any Pixel

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Equipped with a 5,100 mAh power pack, the Pixel 9a just barely beats out its biggest sibling — the Pixel 9 Pro XL (5,060 mAh) — for the most battery capacity among Google's phones. What's more, the company claims the 9a has the best runtime of any of its handsets, which based on my testing, isn't just hot air. On our standard local video rundown test, the Pixel 9a lasted just over 28 hours on a single charge (28:04). That's half an hour better than what I got from a regular Pixel 9. Not too shabby.

The downside is that the phone's charging speeds haven't improved since last year, so you still get lackluster rates when using either wired (23 watts) or Qi wireless (7.5 watts) power adapters. That's notably slower than what you get from a standard Pixel 9 (27 watts wired and 15 watts wireless), which is probably one of the most compelling reasons you'd want to upgrade to the 9a's more expensive siblings. To better highlight the phone's lethargic charging speeds, I put it on a compatible pad at 25 percent battery and after 10 minutes, it only sucked down an extra 5 percent. On the 9a, wireless charging is definitely something you use more for convenience than speed.

Wrap-up

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Look, the Pixel 9a might not be jam-packed with fancy features and its raw specs aren't super impressive. I would love to see Google add a true telephoto lens and its charging speeds (both wired and wireless) could be better. But for $500, Google's most budget-friendly phone covers all the bases and then some.

The 9a's camera quality can hang with flagships twice its price and it has more than enough performance for all but the most demanding gamers or multitaskers. When you add in support for almost all of Google's software like the Recorder app, Pixel Studio and more, you get a really compelling package. Plus, the lack of a big camera bump means this thing is surprisingly sleek. If my kids were old enough to need a cell phone, this is what I would buy. For everyone who says that all they want is a simple, solid handset with a nice screen that can take high-quality photos, this thing is basic in all the best ways.