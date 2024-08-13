Google's Pixel 9 series won't launch with Android 15

Google users may have been waiting for an announcement about Android 15, but it seems like we'll be waiting longer to have the new operating system on smartphones. The spec sheet for the upcoming line of Google Pixel 9 devices confirms that the phones will launch with Android 14. This applies to all four of the new devices: the Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

This is an unusual approach for Google, but that may be because the new Pixel models are coming out on an earlier timeline than the usual annual OS updates. Android 14 came out in October last year, so we can expect to hear more about Android 15 later in the fall. The operating system is in its second public beta, so we've already seen some of what it can do. And despite the new phones running Android 14, there are a host of new AI-powered features that'll be available when the phones go on sale next week.

