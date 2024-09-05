Honor solves a major folding phone problem with the Magic V3

As great as they can be, folding phones can be a blight upon our pockets when wearing something tight. After all, these devices feel like you’ve got two phones in your pocket instead of the one you actually own. It’s not just the hardware, either, but the necessary hinges and joints that keep the components from breaking. So it was to my surprise that Honor’s new Magic V3 felt almost svelte in my jeans compared to its predecessor.

The company has spent the last year removing 0.7mm from the Magic V2, making the new model just 9.2mm thick. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s enough to make the whole thing feel noticeably thinner. It’s emblematic of the work Honor has put in to refine its flagship foldable in the hope of making it easier to live with day to day. So while the list of eye-catching new features is non-existent, a lot of small tweaks add up to a lot.

Photo by Daniel Cooper / Engadget

For instance, the display isn’t much changed beyond boosting the brightness of its backlight which helps readability in strong sunlight. You’ll also notice the company making a big deal about its AI defocus technology to help reduce eyestrain. The battery, too, gets a meager bump from 5,000mAh in the V2 to 5,150mAh here, but you can now charge it wirelessly. Similarly, work has been made to keep the V3 running cooler for longer under heavy load.

On the imaging front, there’s a 50-megapixel, f/1.6 wide camera paired with a 50-megapixel f/3.0 periscope telephoto lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) and LIDAR and a 40-megapixel, f/2.2 ultra-wide camera that also comes with OIS. There are also two 20-megapixel cameras for selfies embedded in both the cover display and the internal display, should you need them.

Photo by Daniel Cooper / Engadget

Honor is also throwing a kitchen sink’s worth of AI features at this thing which I’ve not yet been able to test. That includes the Google-powered AI Eraser to paint out unwanted nasties in your photos and face-to-face translation services. Honor’s Magic Portal, too, will offer hooks into Google search and try to throw up recommendations as and when you need them.

Of course, we don’t yet know how much this thing will cost you or when it’ll be available, but we hope that it’s priced smartly enough that it keeps its rivals on their toes.