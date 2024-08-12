How to watch Google launch the Pixel 9 line at Made by Google event tomorrow

It's Google's turn to hold a major hardware event, albeit a little earlier than usual this year. The Made by Google 2024 showcase will take place at 1PM ET on August 13. You can stream it live on the Made by Google YouTube channel or simply watch above. We already have a good idea of what the company will reveal. We'll also have full, in-depth coverage of everything announced at the Google Pixel 9 launch event right here on Engadget.

Google has already confirmed that it will show off the latest lineup of Pixel smartphones. We're expecting to see four models, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 XL, which will have a prominent camera bar on the rear. Google is also rebranding its latest foldable. Rather than being dubbed the Pixel Fold 2, the device is called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Gemini AI assistant will be baked deeply into all of these phones as Google aims to boost your productivity and make photo editing much easier.

Elsewhere, rumors suggest that Google will announce the Pixel Watch 3, which is expected to be available in two sizes. It's likely that we'll see the Pixel Buds 2 as well.

Given that Google revealed a new TV streaming box and Nest Learning Thermostat a week before the event, it seems that the company wants to keep the focus on Pixel devices. That said, there's always the chance of a genuine surprise or two. For what it's worth, an "after party" event will start at 2:30PM ET.