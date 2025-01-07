I adore this clever mobile gamepad with Hall effect sticks and a snap-up design

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In a sea of smartphone gaming controllers with chunky grips, obtrusive analog sticks and rigid backplates, the MCON by Ohsnap stands out. It's a gamepad that essentially turns any phone into a supercharged Xperia Play, complete with Hall effect joysticks, silent buttons and handles that can extend out of its base. It also has bumper-style triggers and actual bumpers. When it's attached to the back of a phone, the MCON creates a slightly chunky but uniform profile that slides into a pocket without fuss. When you're ready to start playing, the phone pops up from the gamepad with a satisfying flick.

The MCON communicates with your smartphone via Bluetooth, no cables or plugging in required. It uses MagSafe to connect to iPhones, and for Androids, there will be a MagSafe adapter included in the box — this is simply a disc 2 millimeters thick that sticks to the back of your phone or case. That covers essentially every smartphone out there, and it's possible to stack multiple connecting pucks to create space for awkward camera bumps. Ohsnap's goal is to support iOS, Android, Xbox, PC and Mac, with PlayStation as a platform pipe dream.

Ohsnap

Ohsnap and MCON creator Josh King showed off the gamepad at CES 2025 with a nearly finalized prototype. The final version will have silicone tops on the analogue sticks, a cover for the spring mechanism and more finesse all around. King said he wasn't quite satisfied with the D-pad yet, either. But even in its current form, the MCON is a sweet little peripheral. It feels nice — lightweight but sturdy enough to support and fling a full-size smartphone — and it folds into a compact rectangle that's satisfying to hold.

Snapping it open involves pressing two buttons on the top of the controller, behind the attached phone, and it requires just the right amount of finger strength and angling. It took a few tries for me to successfully deploy the pop, largely because I have long manicured nails, but I was able to use my actual nail tips to make the magic happen.

Ohsnap

When King spotted my Samsung Z Flip 6, he immediately started troubleshooting ways to make the foldable work with the MCON. You'd just have to move the attaching puck over slightly, so it could connect to the lower back quadrant of the phone rather than on the central hinge, he explained. He was confident he could make it work, and said he'd already ensured the Galaxy Z Fold was compatible with the MCON. King's goal is for the MCON to support absolutely every smartphone.

The MCON Kickstarter went live on January 2 and, four days later, it's collected more than $740,000 of a $25,000 goal. King's concept has enjoyed a bit of viral fame over the years, and he eventually took the idea to Ohsnap, an established MagSafe-focused accessory manufacturer. By their powers combined, the MCON is on track to ship in August at a price of $150.