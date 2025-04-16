iOS 18.4.1 patches two iPhone security flaws used in 'extremely sophisticated' attacks

On Wednesday, Apple pushed updates to most of its platforms: iOS 18.4.1, iPadOS 18.4.1, macOS 15.4.1, tvOS 18.4.1 and visionOS 2.4.1. They contain two security fixes for flaws that may have been used in real-world attacks, so it's wise to update your devices without too much delay.

Apple is aware of a report that both security issues "may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals on iOS."

One patched bug is in Apple's audio framework, CoreAudio. This memory corruption issue allowed malicious media files to execute code when processed as audio streams. The other relates to the Remote Participant Audio Control (RPAC) framework, which lets communications apps manage audio streams. That flaw allowed an attacker with arbitrary read / write capabilities to bypass Pointer Authentication (a security feature in Apple's processors).

Apple "strongly advises" all users to update their devices.