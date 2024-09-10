It's a good year to buy the vanilla iPhone 16 (and avoid the SE at all costs)

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Every year, the calculus of choosing which iPhone to get feels increasingly frustrating. Do you opt for the standard iPhone? Do you splurge for the latest and greatest Pro model, something that might take two years to pay off completely? Or should you just buy a slightly older used or refurbished model to get the best deal possible? And of course, there's always the safest bet: Save your money and keep your current phone for as long as possible.

After sitting with Apple's announcements for a day, one thing has become clear: The plain $799 iPhone 16 is a pretty solid deal, at least compared to basic iPhones from the last few years. It actually has a new processor, Apple's A18, instead of reusing an older chip. It brings over the Action button from the iPhone 15 Pro and it also has Apple's new camera button. The iPhone 16 is also relatively future-proof since it supports Apple Intelligence, something that doesn't work on the non-Pro iPhone 15 and older models.

Apple

While the $999 iPhone 16 Pro has an additional camera and supports more powerful photography and filmmaking features, the line between that device and the standard iPhone 16 is blurrier than ever before.

It certainly makes more sense to invest in the iPhone 16 today, instead of the poor, beleaguered iPhone SE. That device sports an aging A15 chip, the tiny 4.7-inch screen of yore and it still costs $429 like it did in 2022. It's rumored that we'll see a new iPhone SE sometime next year, but the current model is simply a terrible option in Apple's current lineup.

If you don't care about Apple Intelligence and you'd like to replace an older device, you can currently find a refurbished iPhone 15 on Amazon and elsewhere between $500 and $600. But really, if you're willing to shell out that much money for a used device with a limited warranty, it might make more sense to grab an iPhone 16 and pay it off over time via your carrier. Trade-in deals can also shave off a significant chunk of a new phone's price. Verizon, for example, is currently offering $800 off a Pixel 9 or iPhone 15 when you swap out an older device.

To be clear, all of the preceding advice only applies if you need to replace a trashed iPhone, or you’re excited to play with Apple Intelligence. Judging from the latest rumors, we’ll likely see an ultra-thin iPhone model next year (similar to the latest iPad Pro ), so it might just make sense to hold onto your existing device. And don’t forget, Apple’s AI features won’t be immediately available at launch — you’ll have to wait until an October update for the first batch of features, and Siri won’t get all of its new smarts until the first half of 2025.