Motorola is blowing out the Razr line with three new models starting at just $700

The Razr is almost certainly the most beloved flip phone of all time. But for 2025, Motorola is expanding its iconic flexible phone line to a total of three devices starting at just $699 while leaning even further into the handset's status as a fashion symbol.

The new Razrs feature a very familiar clamshell design to last year's models, with all three packing similarly sized OLED displays, the same titanium hinge and front-mounted exterior screens with two embedded cameras. Motorola partnered with Pantone to provide a surprisingly wide range of colors, though not all of them will be available across every configuration. That said, the devil really is in the details, because even though all three models look quite similar, their specs differ quite a bit based on their price.

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It may be hard to tell the various models apart, but the Razr Ultra is the one on the left, as it has a slightly larger display and smaller bezels.

Starting at $1,300, the Razr Ultra is the most expensive of the bunch and has the components to match. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip with 16GB of RAM and either 512GB or 1TB of storage. It also has the most capable cameras. On the Razr Ultra, you get dual 50-MP shooters consisting of main and ultra-wide cams with the latter also doubling as a macro lens. And for those who like taking long-distance shots, it supports a 2x optical zoom as well.

Furthermore, the Ultra features the biggest battery at 4,700 mAh along with the fastest charging. It goes up to a rather speedy 68 watts when using a wire or 30 watts wirelessly, which is double what you get from rivals like the Galaxy Z Flip 6. And if you're in a pinch and need to share some excess juice with another device, the Ultra also packs five-watt reverse wireless charging.

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Unsurprisingly, Motorola gave the Ultra the nicest screen too based around a main 7-inch 1224p 165Hz OLED display along with a 4-inch pOLED panel on the outside. It's bright, it's colorful and, I must say, the company did a good job of reducing the appearance of a crease. Sure, if you look really hard, you can see it or feel it with your fingers, but it's much more of a minor nitpick than a legitimate con at this point.

Finally, as you'd probably expect, the Ultra is the most stylish one as well thanks to four unique finishes including an Alcantara back, a wood grain rear panel, a satin-inspired treatment and a faux-leather option.

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As for the $1,000 Razr Plus, everything has been brought down a notch, with it featuring a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Its battery is also smaller at 4,000 mAh while its OLED main display has been shrunk a tiny bit down to 6.9-inches with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. And while it sports dual 50-MP cams, they aren't quite as feature-rich, with the second shooter serving as a dedicated zoom lens with a 2x telephoto magnification. No ultra-wide angle or macro functions here.

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An easy way to spot the base Razr is to look for the larger forehead bezel above the phone's exterior display.

Finally, the standard Razr is by far the most affordable at $700, though it has made a number of sacrifices to hit that price. It's powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chip with just 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while its 6.9-inch OLED screen has a lower 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The base model's cameras have also taken a hit with dual 13-MP sensors. Though on the plus side, it does get a larger 4,500 mAh battery compared to the 4,000 mAh pack in the Plus.

The other big addition to the family is Moto's new AI Suite, which was developed in partnership with big names like Google, Amazon and others. The Image Studio feature can generate photos, avatars and more in a range of styles based on a handful of simple text prompts while Playlist Studio can build a tracklist (using Amazon Music) to match your current vibe. Then there are productivity features like Remember This, which can save notes and photos (either ones taken with the camera or existing pics) so they're easier to recall later. There's also a recording feature that can transcribe dialogue on the fly (including automatic speaker tags) similar to the Pixel Recorder app, along with a few more.



12345678910 There are a shocking variety of Pantone-certified color options for the 2025 Razr line.

The wood grain and Alcantara backs are two of the more unique finishes on the 2025 Razr line.

The white model on the right is a base Razr, which you can tell due to the presense of a thicker bezel on its exterior display.

I particularly like the mint green version.

While the 2025 Razr does have a crease, it's really subtle.

The Alcantara model on the right features a distinctive microfiber rear panel.

All versions of the 2025 Razr feature Motorola's reinforced titanium hinge.

Looking good in different shades of green.

One of the biggest differences between various Razr models is the resolution and refresh rate of their screens, as their overall size is very similar.

A palette of Motorola's Pantone colors for the 2025 Razr.



That said, I acknowledge that Motorola may have felt forced to do this after competing smartphone makers like Google, Apple, Samsung and others developed their own set of AI tools. But at the same time, none of these features feel particularly novel or flashy enough to be a selling point on their own. But I guess this is the AI-obsessed world we live in now.

However, with the base model starting at just $700 and a total of three devices to choose from, I have to give Motorola some credit for continuing to drop the barrier to entry for flexible screen phones. And between all the different colors and textures, they're rather fashionable ones at that.

In the US, the 2025 Motorola Razrs will be available for pre-order starting on May 7 with official sales slated for May 15.