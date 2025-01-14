Motorola refreshes its Moto G and Moto G Power phones with slightly larger displays

Motorola has refreshed its budget Moto G and Moto G Power phones. The two 5G handsets have larger displays than last year's models with a 0.1-inch bump to 6.7 inches and 6.8 inches, respectively. Both have a high-brightness mode that reaches 1,000 nits to help make the screens more visible in bright daylight. They have a 120Hz refresh rate as well.

The Moto G 2025 and Moto G Power 2025 each have Dolby Atmos support, along with bass boost tech and hi-res audio. What's more, they each have a 5,000 mAh battery and run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

The Moto G starts at $200. It boasts a 50MP main camera and Gorilla Glass 3, along with an IP52-rated water-repellent design. The handset, which will be available in forest gray and sapphire blue, has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD) in its base configuration.

Motorola

As for the latest Moto G Power, that doubles the Moto G's RAM and base storage, while it has Gorilla Glass 5 instead of 3. It should be more robust as well, since it has IP68/69 water protection. The Moto G Power starts at $300 and will be available in leaf green and slate gray.

The Moto G 2025 will arrive at select US retailers on January 30 and the Moto G Power will hit shelves one week later, on February 6. Folks in Canada will need to wait until May 2 for both handsets, which run Android 15 out of the box.