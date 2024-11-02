New Apple repair program will fix iPhone 14 Plus' rear camera issue for free

Apple has determined that "a very small percentage" of iPhone 14 Plus models are having rear camera issues, and it has launched a service program to repair them for free. If your phone isn't showing a preview when you use its rear camera, then you may be eligible to get your phone fixed at no cost — you can also contact Apple to get a refund if you'd already paid for a repair. The affected devices were manufactured between April 10, 2023 and April 28, 2024, around half a year after the model started shipping in 2022.

You can check your device's serial number on the official repair program page to know if your device is included. To get it fixed, you can bring your phone to an Apple Authorized Service Provider or to an Apple retail store after making an appointment. You can also contact Apple Support if you want to mail your device to a repair center. The program covers repairs for all eligible phones for three years after the original date of purchase, so you may want to keep it in mind in case your unit starts exhibiting the issue in the future. Apple says it may "restrict or limit repair" to the unit's original region of purchase, though, so you'll have to check with the company if you bought your iPhone while traveling outside your country.