Nothing is launching the Phone 3a series on March 4

Nothing is launching a new device, the Phone 3a Series, on March 4. That's a year after the London-based company launched the Phone 2a, which is a budget version of the brand's Phone 2 model released in 2023. Nothing models with "a" in them are typically the less expensive versions of those without — its Ear a earbuds are also cheaper than the Ear, for instance, — but there's no Phone 3 for which the 3a would serve as a budget alternative. Most likely, the Phone 3a is simply named as such, because it would be in the same price range as the 2a that sold for at least $349 at launch.

"For the (a) Series we have a different set of users," Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis said. "When people buy a smartphone some are looking for the greatest specs, they want the latest innovations and processors. Yet there are some other users that are equally excited about tech, but are happy with just a great user experience — that's who the (a) Series is for. We're really focused on the core user needs in terms of camera, screen, processor, and of course design."

If you want to be notified when Nothing unveils the Phone 3a on March 4 at 5AM ET, you can sign up to get an alert on the company's website. We'll, of course, keep you updated, as well. In addition to announcing the Phone 3a's upcoming launch, the company has also revealed that it has surpassed $1 billion in lifetime revenue since it was founded in October 2020, half of which Nothing earned in 2024.