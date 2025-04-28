Nothing sub-brand CMF just announced a new smartphone and earbuds

Nothing sub-brand CMF just announced several new products, including a refresh of its flagship smartphone. The Phone Pro 2 looks to be an improvement over its predecessor in every major way.

The company says it's the lightest and slimmest smartphone it has ever designed. It's 7.8mm thin and weighs 6.5 ounces. That may make it the lightest phone Nothing has ever made, but the iPhone 16, for instance, is just six ounces.

The sixth-generation MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G processor includes an 8-core CPU that can run clock speeds up to 2.5GHz, which allows for an uptick in both processing and graphics when compared to the CMF Phone 1. The battery also looks particularly robust, with the company suggesting it can last two full days on a single charge.

There's a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a four-camera setup, complete with a 50MP main camera. This system includes a telephoto lens, an ultra-wide and a front-facing selfie camera. There's also a modular component to the camera array, as users can attach a fisheye and macro lens.

CMF by Nothing

The CMF Phone 2 Pro comes in four colors, but each color offers unique design elements. For instance, the black and light green models feature a back that mimics frosted glass and is bordered with a metallic frame. The orange model boasts a metallic sheen, while the white phone includes a paneled sandstone finish on the back.

The good news? These are budget-friendly phones. The 256GB model costs just $279. However, they look to be tough to get a hold of here in the US. Preorders technically open today, with shipments going out on May 6, but the phone is only available for those in the company's beta program.

CMF by Nothing

Now onto the earbuds, none of which will be available to purchase in the US at launch. The CMF Buds 2 look to be a standard entry-level affair, with ANC and tech that mimics spatial audio. They cost around $50.

The CMF Buds 2 Plus adds hi-res LDAC and a full EQ into the mix. These cost around $65. The CMF Buds 2a are made for budget-conscious consumers, though they still include ANC. They cost around $38. All of these earbuds will be available on May 6.