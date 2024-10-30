Nothing's first community-designed smartphone glows in the dark

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition is Nothing’s latest smartphone, using designs submitted by the community — and it glows in the dark. Depending on your location, you can register for a chance to buy the device starting today, but that doesn’t guarantee a purchase. Only 1,000 of them will be available, and they won’t be sold in North America, Taiwan and Korea.

Nothing first called for the community to design a product back in March. The contest had four stages: creating a new look, crafting wallpapers, designing a new package and then developing a marketing campaign. People would then submit their ideas and the winners chosen later. These entries later went into the final design as seen now. Those who participated in the community event are given priority to register for a Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition, but it will still be sold on a first-come-first-served basis. You can find out how to get one in this post.

Interestingly, those in Malaysia (like me), Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines don’t have to register to potentially purchase one. They can buy one through Nothing’s official partners, although they have to be fast as there are only 25 devices per country. Fans of Nothing’s phones in Japan can also register for the phone, but the ones they’ll get are based on the older Nothing Phone (2a).

Besides buying the phone online, fans in London and Delhi can visit a physical store for one. The Nothing Store in Soho will stock 50 of them starting November 16. However, those in Delhi have to stay tuned for the location, and the phone will become available on November 23.

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition will launch on November 12 and sell for £399, around $430. It comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.