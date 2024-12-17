OnePlus will launch its new flagship, the OnePlus 13 series, on January 7

OnePlus will launch its new flagship series, the OnePlus 13, on January 7, 2025. The first phone in the series to be revealed will be the aptly-named OnePlus 13, and the company will also show off the new OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

The OnePlus 13 will come in three colorways: Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse and Midnight Ocean. The Midnight Ocean colorway will also be the first phone to use micro-fiber vegan leather. In contrast, the Arctic Dawn edition has a new glass coating, which is another first in the industry, as claimed by OnePlus.

The firsts don't end there. All models of the OnePlus 13 will have IP68 and IP69 ratings. IP68 certification shows that the device is protected against submerging and dust, but the IP69 rating takes water resistance a step further, promising that the device can withstand high-pressure jets of water. The OnePlus 13 might be the first mainstream smartphone to get IP69 certification.

The screen will have a 2K120FPS resolution and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. OnePlus says the display will redefine "clarity, brightness, and color vibrancy."

The OnePlus 13 will use OxygenOS 15, the newest version of the company's proprietary operating system. This OS will integrate many AI features, with AI-powered searches standing out. The feature, called Intelligent Search, is supposed to help users locate files using natural prompts instead of manually searching for them. To ensure smooth performance, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset onboard, a newly-released chipset.

As for the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, they will have AI translation powered by the OnePlus 13. The earbuds will come in a Sapphire Blue colorway, but no other information about them is available. Other phones in the series will be announced soon, as well, but as for now we don't have any specifics on prices or release dates for the first phone and buds. Hopefully we'll get those in January.