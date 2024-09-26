Samsung debuts the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Watch FE LTE

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

If you're a fan of getting flagship-quality features at more affordable prices, Samsung's FE series is meant for you. Today, the company revealed its two latest entries: the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Watch FE LTE. Both devices pack in tools from the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Watch, including things like AI-powered photo editing, fitness tracking and more. Additionally, they'll both be available next week, so you won't have to wait long to buy them.

Galaxy S24 FE

Like previous FE devices, the Galaxy S24 FE offers many of the attractive features from the regular S24 at a more affordable price. Starting at $650, the phone packs a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Inside, a Exynos 2400e processor and 8GB RAM run Android 14 and One UI 6.1. Of course, there a number of AI-powered features here, including Circle to Search, Interpreter, Live Translate, Composer and Note Assist. Knox security in onboard once more, as is a 4,700 mAh battery and IP68-rated design.

Cameras are always a big deal on phones and the S24 FE is no exception. The device runs Samsung AI-driven ProVisual Engine to improve low-light performance, zoomed image quality and Super High Dynamic Range (HDR) color optimization. There are also AI features like Generative Edit, Portrait Stuiod, Edit Suggestions and Instant Slow-mo. Stills and video are captured by a 50MP wide and 12MP ultra wide cameras. There's also an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Around front, a 10MP sensor snaps your selfies.

Samsung also says the S24 FE is well-suited for gaming. Thanks to the Exynos processor, the phone offers ray tracing and the 120Hz display has a Vision Booster tool so color and contrast remain "clear and comfortable" outdoors. There's also a larger vapor chamber compared to the S23 FE, which improves overall cooling performance.

The Galaxy S24 FE will be available on October 3 in blue, graphite, gray and mint color options in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage configurations. Pre-orders start today.

Galaxy Watch FE LTE

Samsung already debuted a Galaxy Watch FE this summer, but now the company is back with an LTE version. Starting at $250, this model allows you to call, text and more when you're away from your phone. You'll get a a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display along with fitness and sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring and more — all powered by Wear OS. It's basically a Galaxy Watch 7 with LTE, as my colleague Cherlynn Low describes it.

The Galaxy Watch FE LTE will be available on October 3. Pre-orders start today.