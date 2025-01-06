Samsung will finally support Qi2 wireless charging in 2025

Samsung Galaxy phones will finally support Qi2 in 2025, according to the stewards of the standard, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). Qi2 wireless charging was supposed to bring the convenience of the iPhone's MagSafe to any phone that supports it, but the vast majority of Android phone makers failed to to do anything with it in 2024. That set to change in 2025.

"The exceptional Qi2 growth story will continue in 2025," Samsung shared in the WPC's press release. "You can expect to see Android devices supporting Qi2 from Samsung Galaxy devices in 2025." Besides requiring the inclusion of magnets to make it easier to align smartphones with wireless chargers, Qi2 also supports up to 15W charging, which means Qi2 devices should charge faster than before, too.

Alongside Samsung, Google is also throwing its hat in the ring for Qi2, specifically by contributing "its own high-power wireless charging technology to WPC" for the development of Qi v2.2. Notably missing from Google's quote is a commitment to actually using the standard in its own Pixel devices however. The Pixel 9 was inarguably the best Android device the company has shipped to date, but it notably doesn't support Qi2.

In the more immediate future, WPC says that Qi v2.1 will include a new design for wireless car chargers with a moving charging coil that can adjust and seek out a phone regardless of its size or how awkwardly it's thrown on a charger.