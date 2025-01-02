Samsung's Galaxy A16 5G phone and Fit3 tracker are coming the US

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Samsung just announced pending US availability for a new smartphone and fitness tracker. The Galaxy A16 5G and Galaxy Fit3 are both modest devices that are just about perfect for the budget-conscious. These gadgets will be available for purchase in the US on January 9, after becoming available in other parts of the world a couple of months back.

The Galaxy A16 5G is a step up from its predecessor in nearly every way. This is a very good thing, as the Galaxy A15 5G easily found a spot in our list of the best budget Android phones. The A16 features a thinner design and slimmer bezels, all while including a slightly larger screen.

This 6.7" FHD Super AMOLED display boasts 800 nits of peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with an Exynos 1330 processor, a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging and up to 8GB of RAM. Customers can also choose up to 256GB of internal storage, though it supports microSD cards.

As with many modern smartphones, the cameras are the real stars of the show here. There's a 50MP rear camera, a 5MP ultra-wide, a 2MP macro lens and a 13MP front camera. That's a pretty good setup for the price, which starts at just $200. The A16 5G will be available in black and light gray.

Samsung

The Galaxy Fit3 is a fairly bare-bones health tracker that's described as "the perfect entryway for anyone seeking to begin their health journey." It offers some decent capabilities, like fall detection and sleep tracking. It even monitors blood oxygen levels, which is something not many trackers do at this price point.

The battery life is great, at 13 days, and the IP68 rating means that it should be able to handle being submerged in water, so long as it's not taken too deep. The tracker pairs with the Samsung Health app, which allows access to 100 different workout types. The Fit3 costs $60 and comes in a few colors, including gray, silver and gold. These colors apply to both the band and the tracker itself.