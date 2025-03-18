Samsung's One UI 7 is arriving on April 7

Samsung device owners will start getting notifications to install One UI 7 on April 7. The company will roll out its new interface gradually, starting with the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 devices before making it available on its other smartphones and tablets. Samsung says the new interface was built specifically for AI and will help users interact with their devices more naturally. The new Now Bar will provide users with real-time updates on the lock screen, such as what song is playing on their earbuds, without having to unlock their phones or tablets.

One UI 7 comes with a number of Galaxy AI features, including AI Select that lets users interact with parts of their screen. It will allow them to copy text by drawing a circle on an element on the screen or to easily create a GIF of a video they're watching. There's Writing Assist that can automatically summarize or format text the user highlights and Drawing Assist the creates illustrations based on text prompts, rough sketches or images. Audio Eraser will make it easier to isolate sounds and remove unwanted noise from videos.

In addition to AI features, the One UI 7 comes with a bunch of security features, including a theft protection tool called Identity Check. It will force the user to prove their identity if their PIN gets compromised. In settings, users will also be able to block USB connections to prevent access through the USB port while the device is locked, except for battery charging.