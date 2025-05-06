Samsung's Tap to Transfer cash feature is coming to the Wallet app this month

Samsung's "Tap to Transfer" payment feature will come to the US this month , following a preview of the feature in January when it launched the Galaxy S25 series. This will allow you to make payments to friends and family via the Samsung Wallet app on Galaxy smartphones by tapping your devices together, bypassing the need to manually transfer funds from your online banking app. Samsung says payments will land in the bank account of the recipient within minutes.

Samsung's partnership with Visa and Mastercard means that as long as you have a debit card stored in your Samsung Wallet, you can use Tap to Transfer without needing to download a separate app. Like when you make payments in a store, Samsung Wallet uses NFC to connect the respective debit card chips of the users making or receiving a payment, and if one party would rather use a physical debit card to make the transfer, it works just the same provided the card itself has tap-to-pay functionality.