Samsung's Tap to Transfer cash feature is coming to the Wallet app this month
Tapping two Galaxy phones together will let you send money right from a linked debit card.
Samsung's "Tap to Transfer" payment feature will , following a preview of the feature in January when it the Galaxy S25 series. This will allow you to make payments to friends and family via the Samsung Wallet app on Galaxy smartphones by tapping your devices together, bypassing the need to manually transfer funds from your online banking app. Samsung says payments will land in the bank account of the recipient within minutes.
Samsung's partnership with Visa and Mastercard means that as long as you have a debit card stored in your Samsung Wallet, you can use Tap to Transfer without needing to download a separate app. Like when you make payments in a store, Samsung Wallet uses NFC to connect the respective debit card chips of the users making or receiving a payment, and if one party would rather use a physical debit card to make the transfer, it works just the same provided the card itself has tap-to-pay functionality.
You can also make payments Venmo-style between Samsung Wallets by searching for the recipient's phone number and making the transfer remotely, but this obviously isn't as fast as the person-to-person phone bump method. Apple has its own version of this, called Tap to Cash, but it requires you to use its Apple Cash service and, as you'd expect, only works with compatible Apple devices. As reported by , the new feature was first spotted in a beta version of the app last month, along with Samsung's version of the many emerging buy now, pay later services such as Affirm.