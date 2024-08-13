The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a bigger, brighter inner display and the same $1,799 price

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Google’s second foldable phone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, has arrived. The good news is its eight-inch inner display is the largest on a folding phone, edging out the OnePlus Open’s 7.8 inches. Of course, it also gets the latest Tensor chip (and more memory). The bad news, if you were hoping for a price drop with this generation, is that the second-gen foldable costs the same $1,799 as its 2023 predecessor.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a Super Actua Flex inner screen with 2076 x 2152 resolution (373 ppi). The display is 80 percent brighter than the one on the Pixel Fold, so at least you’re getting more... nits for your buck (or something like that). Meanwhile, its 6.3-inch outer screen is also bigger than last year’s model, and it has a 1080 x 2424 OLED.

The phone has a “satin metal frame,” “polished hinge” and “silky matte back” that should add to its premium allure. At 0.4 inches folded, Google says it’s the thinnest foldable available (at least if you ignore its camera bump). At 9.1 oz (257 g), it’s about nine percent lighter than the first Pixel Fold.

Like the rest of this year’s lineup, the Android 14-running phone is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chip. Alongside the Pixel 9 Pro series, it has 16GB of RAM. (The base Pixel 9 is a bit lower at 12GB.) The Fold has an IPX8 water resistance rating, the same as its predecessor.

Google

Unsurprisingly, Google AI is a big part of this year’s Pixel lineup, including the foldable. Pressing and holding the power button will summon Gemini, ready to answer your questions, plan events and automate writing tasks. Buying the Pixel 9 Pro Fold also gets you one year of the Google One AI Premium Plan, which includes Gemini Advanced (the chatbot’s upgraded model), Gemini in Gmail and Docs and 2TB of cloud storage.

Cameras are still one of the Pixel series’ biggest draws, and the new model doesn’t appear to change that. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold includes wide (48MP), ultrawide (10.5MP) and telephoto (10.8MP) lenses with 5x optical zoom (and up to 20x AI-powered Super Res digital zoom). Of course, it also has familiar machine-learning boosts like Night Sight Video and the Magic Editor suite, now well familiar to Pixel devotees.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available in porcelain and obsidian color options, starting at $1,799 for 256GB storage (you can pay more for 512GB).