The next version of Android will arrive in early 2025

Android users had to wait longer than usual for the release of Android 15 this fall, but Google is already setting the timeline for the next two operating system updates. In a change of pace, the next major release for Android will arrive in the second quarter of 2025.

"We’re planning the major release for Q2 rather than Q3 to better align with the schedule of device launches across our ecosystem, so more devices can get the major release of Android sooner," the company said in a blog post addressing developers. That's good news for third-party phone manufacturers that have historically had to wait a few months before they get the latest OS updates.

In addition to the main release in the first half of the year, there will also be a minor update to Android slated for the fourth quarter of 2025. The Q2 release will be the only one next year to have behavior changes that can impact apps. The smaller release toward the end of the year will focus on "feature updates, optimizations and bug fixes," but will not have any behavior changes.