The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is more AI-focused and tougher than before

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Samsung has announced the latest version of its flagship device, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and it will come with more AI-focused features than its predecessors like the other phones in its lineup. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite that was customized specifically for Galaxy devices and comes with a RAM that starts at 12GB. Samsung says the new chip will enable the phone to process AI experiences on-device, including tasks that previously had to be processed on the cloud like Generative Edit, which can reframe shots, delete subjects in the photo and fill in backgrounds. Samsung designed a new heat dissipation structure for the phone, as well, so that on-device AI processes can run smoothly.

The new Galaxy S25 devices run One UI 7 on top of Android 15, which Samsung says can turn the phones into a true AI companion. It enables the new phones to understand text, speech, images and videos in a way that allows you to interact with your phone using natural language. You can ask your phone to find a photo or a video by describing certain elements you can remember, for instance, or tell it to change specific settings without having to manually navigate the device. There's also an AI feature called the Now Brief that sends you alerts throughout the day based on your schedule and pattern of activity. Those notifications will be visible on the Now Bar, the devices' new notification system.

If you want to access Google's Gemini AI assistant, you can simply press on the phone's side button. And, of course, the phones can use Google AI features, such as Circle to Search. The Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25+, in particular, come with ProScaler. That's a real-time AI upscaling feature that Samsung says can achieve "a 40 percent improvement in image quality" for what's shown the screen, as long as the display is set to QHD+ resolution. When it comes to AI tools for sounds, there's Audio Eraser, which you can use to isolate and erase certain sounds from your recordings, whether it's music, background noise or voices. Samsung says the new phones' Galaxy AI features will be "free through 2025," after which you may have to pay to be able to access some of them.

Like the previous Ultra devices, the new Ultra is still bigger than the Galaxy S25 and S25+ with a 6.9-inch display, but it now comes with a more rounded edge for a "comfortable grip." The company describes it as the "slimmest, lightest, and most durable Galaxy Ultra device ever," with a body made of titanium and Corning's Gorilla Armor 2. Corning's new material is composed of a glass ceramic that's treated with a proprietary anti-reflective that can help "ensure advanced drop protection" and scratch resistance. And while the Galaxy S25 Ultra still has a 200MP main camera sensor like the S24 Ultra before it, it has a 50MP ultrawide camera instead of a 12MP one.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB variants in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Gray and Titanium Black. You can also get Titanium Pinkgold, Titanium Jetblack or Titanium Jadegreen from Samsung's official website. Its prices begin at $1,300, and it's now available for pre-order.