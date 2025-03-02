The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is a Leica-powered photo showcase

Practically every flagship phone can take a great picture. But that hasn't stopped Xiaomi from continuing its partnership with legendary camera maker Leica to produce a photo powerhouse in the new Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, it goes without saying that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has top-notch specs. It also has a huge 6,000 mAh battery, which is bigger than anything you get from Apple, Google or Samsung. Meanwhile, when it comes to charging, wired speeds go up to 90 watts or just a tad slower at 80 watts wirelessly, which is no mean feat. And unlike most phones sold in the US, it comes with a power adapter in the box.

Elsewhere, the 15 Ultra sports a gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits of brightness. It's also available in three colorways: a white model with an etched back, black with an almost rubbery textured finish and a special Silver Chrome edition that draws inspiration from some of Leica's old-school cameras. I appreciate that the white model I tested features subtle swerves carved into its back that shine in the sunlight. But let's be honest, that two-toned metal and black one is easily the most attractive of the bunch because it really leans into what this phone does best.



123456 Xiaomi 15 Ultra hands-on photo

Xiaomi 15 Ultra hands-on photo

Xiaomi 15 Ultra hands-on photo

Xiaomi 15 Ultra hands-on photo

Xiaomi 15 Ultra hands-on photo

Xiaomi 15 Ultra hands-on photo



In back, there's a massive circular camera module that normally I'm not a huge fan of when used on rival devices like the OnePlus 13. However, on this device, it's more than just a showpiece because inside it is some serious photo hardware. The Ultra 15's 23mm equivalent main camera uses a massive 1-inch 50-megapixel Sony sensor. Then, for stuff like expansive landscapes, there's an f/2.2 50-MP ultrawide cam. But it doesn't stop there because there's not one but two zoom lenses: a 50MP midrange shooter with a 70mm focal length plus a super high-res 200MP periscope array with a 100mm focal length (which equates to a 4.7x optical zoom).

Now, I haven't had a ton of time to fully put it through its paces, but from what I've seen so far, the Xiaomi Ultra 15 has one of the most well-rounded photo toolkits around. It's got Leica optics along with big sensors and lenses that cover pretty much every focal length you'd need on a daily basis. And on the software side, there are some preset Leica filters like Vibrant or Authentic to really drive home the collaboration between the two brands.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

That said, one of the things that impresses me the most is that Xiaomi even created a separate Photography kit that includes an add-on camera grip with a physical shutter button, an adjustable dial and a dedicated video button. There's also a case that allows you to attach a standard 67mm filter adapter. This means, assuming you have the right gear, you can take some of the same glass you use on your real camera and use it with the Ultra 15. And this isn't just some half-hearted afterthought either, as the kit also comes with bonuses like a hand strap, a decorative lens ring and two different removable caps for its shutter.

Notably, unlike some Chinese phones like those from Huawei, Xiaomi handsets still have access to Google services, so you can download apps from the Play Store. Even the company's HyperOS 2 is a relatively minimalist Android skin that looks good and is easy to use. And while this model will be available globally starting at around €1,499, sadly there are no official plans to bring it to the US, which is a real shame because no one is really selling handsets like this in America anymore. (RIP to the Panasonic Lumix DMC-CM1.)