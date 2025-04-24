TSMC shows off 1.4nm chip tech that will appear in future iPhones and other devices

In case you're wondering how Moore's Law is doing, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC) just unveiled its latest 1.4-nanometer (nm) A14 process that will enter production in 2028. The technology promises a 15 percent performance boost, plus a 30 percent reduction in power draw compared to 2nm processors set to go into production later in 2025, TSMC said. The 1.4nm tech is likely to be used in processors for Apple, Intel and AMD.

The performance gains are thanks to a 20 percent logic density improvement over 2nm tech. The company's 2nm process saw similar improvements over the 3nm chips, so the 1.4nm chips could be up to 30 percent faster and 60 percent more efficient than current chips.

Apple's chips today are based on TSMC's 3nm process, and the upcoming iPhone 17, including a rumored ultra-slim version, will reportedly use that as well with the third-generation N3P node. So, Apple won't likely switch to TSMC's 2nm tech for another two years, as MacRumors pointed out.

That in turn means Apple won't likely employee 1.4nm tech in mobile and desktop devices for three or more generations and it could be that long before we see it in AMD and other processors as well. However, TSMC usually has multiple generations of a given node (with small improvements in each), and Apple has been adept at boosting performance of its Silicon design before switching to smaller processes.