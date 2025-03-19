Verizon now supports texting via satellite on the Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25

Verizon has announced that it will now support sending text messages via satellite on phones from the Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25 lineup. Both Google and Samsung's current phones support satellite connectivity, but neither has really leveraged the skill outside of the Satellite SOS feature that was added to Android 15.

Sending texts via satellite will be available when Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25 phones are "outside the reach of terrestrial cellular networks," Verizon says, and should come with same limitations as other satellite tools, like the need to position yourself so that there's no large structures or tree cover getting between your phone and the sky. It's also worth noting: the necessary changes "enabling this service start today and will continue over the next two weeks," so you might want to wait a bit longer before you start your next off-grid adventure.

Apple introduced Messages via Satellite alongside iOS 18, which doesn't rely on carriers for support, but should offer a good illustration of how Verizon's satellite messaging will work when it's fully available on the Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25.

The carrier is partnered with satellite providers AST SpaceMobile and Skylo for its expanding list of satellite-connected services, and the company has experimented with AST to offer video calls over satellite. Competitors like T-Mobile already offer satellite messaging through a partnership with SpaceX's Starlink.

Update, March 20, 1:41PM ET: Added information on Verizon's other partner for satellite services.