Watch the Samsung Galaxy S25 Unpacked 2025 event here

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The wait is over: The first Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event of the year kicks off at 1PM ET today — and you'll be able to watch it all right here. If you've been following the long series of credible leaks over the past few weeks, you'll know we can expect Samsung's usual January release: An updated lineup of Galaxy S25 phones (including Ultra, Plus and regular models).

The event begins at 1PM ET / 10AM PT in-person in San Jose and online everywhere else. If you plan on watching, you can find a stream on Samsung.com, in Samsung's Newsroom, or watch along right here in the YouTube video embedded below. Engadget is also liveblogging the event.

The new phones are more or less guaranteed to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and sport some amount of design tweaks, and new colors. And Samsung's recent blog post effectively confirmed that its new One UI 7 — announced at a Samsung developer event in 2024 — will be part of today's reveal, so expect more details on how the operating system revamp will actually impact using the company's new devices.

Beyond that, Galaxy AI will be featured prominently, based on Samsung's original announcement of the event. The bigger unknown is what — or if — we'll see beyond the presumed new phones. Perhaps the company could include an update on its wearables, or more information about Project Moohan, the headset it's developing for Google's Android XR platform. Maybe the Ballie robot will make a cameo. Stay tuned here for complete coverage.