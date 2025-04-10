You'll have to wait until April 24 to know if Motorola was brave enough to make a wooden Razr

Motorola is gearing up to announce new phones on April 24, based on a short teaser video the company shared on X. The video shows what looks like two types of phone — presumably a member of the 2025 Razr family and a Moto Edge — sliding and unfolding into place to spell "AI."

There's little else to go on from the video other than the April 24, 2025 date and a glimpse of some new finish options for Motorola's phones, including a wood option. Last year's Razr and Razr+ came in a variety of bright, poppy colors with faux suede and leather backs. Historically, Motorola has also prided itself on offering unique customizations options, starting all the way back with the Moto X in 2013, which was also available with a wooden finish. It's possible that wood-paneled options ends up exclusive to the Moto Edge, but it would certainly make the Razr and Razr+ standout from other foldables if they got it, too.

Beyond that, the improvements Motorola could reasonably make to the Razr are more expected. It's made the front cover screen bigger before, and it could again on the 2025 Razr. The 2025 Razr+ couldn't get a bigger front display without Motorola changing the dimensions of the phone itself, but that's possible, too. If Motorola wanted to really offer a Razr worth upgrading to, it would also improve the phone's camera, fixing things like color reproduction and photo processing.

We should have a better idea of what Motorola has planned when it makes its April 24 announcement, until then, smart money is on the company cramming in a few more AI-powered features.