T-Mobile opens beta test signups for its Starlink satellite cell service

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T-Mobile and Starlink are marching forward with their plan to offer cell service via the latter's satellites. The companies received FCC approval for the project last month, and now the provider is opening up registrations for anyone who wants to beta test the creatively dubbed T-Mobile Starlink direct-to-cell satellite service .

The first beta test is slated for 2025. It will focus on text messaging at the outset. Voice and data connectivity is slated to become available at a later date. Any T-Mobile postpaid voice customers with a compatible device can sign up for the free beta . There are limited spots available, however, and the provider says it's prioritizing first responder agencies and individuals for the program.

T-Mobile Starlink was previously granted emergency approval for a temporary activation to bolster communications during hurricanes Helene and Milton. "Even without the full constellation in place, customers with capable devices were able to receive critical emergency alerts and send and receive messages when satellites were overhead," T-Mobile said. "The system proved helpful for many that lost mobile and/or broadband access and provided critical data that will help further refine service."

With the help of Starlink, T-Mobile is planning to provide coverage to the 500,000 square miles of US land that's not covered by terrestrial cell towers. The direct-to-cell satellite constellation is designed to integrate into T-Mobile's existing network with the idea that it'll work like regular cell service. Eventually, the provider says, T-Mobile Starlink will be "available in most outdoor areas where you can see the sky."