Amazon will fix the Kindle Colorsoft's yellow display discoloration

While we felt that the Kindle Colorsoft was by and large a solid first stab at a color ereader by Amazon, there has been a problem with the device. After several buyers pointed out that a yellow band was discoloring the bottom of the display, the same issue occurred on our review unit. Now, the company says it's remedying the problem.

“A small number of customers have reported a yellow band along the bottom of the display," an Amazon spokesperson told Engadget in a statement. "We take the quality of our products seriously — customers who notice this can reach out to our customer service team for a replacement or refund, and we’re making the appropriate adjustments to ensure that new devices will not experience this issue moving forward.”

For the time being, Amazon has delayed shipments of the ereader while it juggles replacement units and new orders, as The Verge first reported. If you already have a Colorsoft, you can keep using it (as long as you can live with the discoloration) until the company sends a replacement.

The issue was significant enough that we removed the score from our review until Amazon resolved it. In any case, it's good to see that the company is acting fairly swiftly to take care of the matter.