Apple is reportedly trying to make a giant iPad-like foldable with no crease

We've been hearing rumors about the foldables Apple may or may not be making for years, from clamshell iPhone prototypes to plans for a foldable iPad, but the latest suggests we may also be in for something much bigger. According to Mark Gurman in the Power On newsletter this weekend, Apple is developing a foldable device with a display that opens up to be nearly 20 inches. The plan is for "something akin to a giant iPad that unfolds into the size of two iPad Pros side-by-side," with elements of both iPad and Mac functionality, according to Gurman. The company is reportedly targeting a 2028 release.

Not only will the device be enormous, but Apple is also working to make it creaseless when opened, Gurman reports, which other companies have failed to do in their own foldables. Apple's prototypes "have a nearly invisible crease," he writes, but it's not completely gone. The report comes about a week after a leak that described a similar device with an 18.8-inch display that's allegedly due to be released between 2028 and 2030. Gurman predicts the foldable will run on "iPadOS or a variant of it.".