Apple updates the iPad Air with an M3 chip and a new Magic Keyboard

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It's been less than a year since Apple updated the iPad Air, but the company is taking another opportunity to speed things up by adding the M3 chip to the mix. The new iPad Air still comes in 11- and 13-inch sizes and starts at the same price as the prior model — $599 for the 11-inch and $799 for the 13-inch. It also works with a redesigned Magic Keyboard, similar to the one Apple introduced last May with the iPad Pro.

It's definitely a strange update, given that Apple doesn't typically upgrade its iPads on an annual basis at this point. And an M3 versus the M2 that it had before likely won't make a big difference to most users — the iPad Air already worked with Apple Intelligence, and the M-series chip also enables it to use the more advanced Stage Manager multitasking mode. I guess moving to the M3 means Apple can get one step closer to winding down M2 production.

Most other specs appear identical to last year's model. The 11- and 13-inch displays are the same resolution and are still stuck at a 60Hz refresh rate, though they are fully laminated to the glass and have an antireflective coating, unlike the screen on the base iPad (which was also just updated). It still uses Touch ID on the power button rather than Face ID, and storage (which starts at 128GB) remains unchanged. As usual, you can get 5G wireless capabilities for an extra $150.

Surprisingly enough, Apple cut the price of the updated Magic Keyboard — it now starts at $269 for the 11-inch and $319 for the 13-inch, $30 less than before in both cases. It's a lighter and thinner keyboard than the one it replaces, and adds an extremely handy function key row to the top. There are a few differences to the keyboard compared to the iPad Pro model, though. It isn't backlit, and the trackpad doesn't have haptic feedback. Still, it's a definite step up over the older model Apple offered, at a better price as well. That said, it's identical in size to the M2 model, so an older Magic Keyboard should work without issue.

Pre-orders start today at Apple and Amazon, and the new iPad Air will ship on March 12. In case you were curious, it looks like it comes in the same four colors as the last model: space grey, starlight silver, purple and blue.