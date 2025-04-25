Gmail on Android tablets and foldables now has an adjustable layout

Android tablet or foldable owners can now adjust the divider between Gmail's message list and conversation views. 9to5Google spotted the change, which arrived in version 2025.04.13.x of Gmail for Android.

The update lets you drag your finger on the divider to dynamically change the sizes of the Gmail app's two panes: the list on the left with multiple messages and the pane on the right that shows individual emails and threads. Alternatively, you can drag the boundary to the display's edge to show only one or the other.

The adjustable divider is also available in the Google Chat app for large-screen Android devices. The new feature is available to everyone with a personal Google or Google Workspace account in both apps.