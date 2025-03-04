Here's how to pre-order the new Apple iPad and iPad Air M3
They'll set you back $349 and $599, respectively.
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Apple announced a number of new products recently, despite its last on-stage event being held last September. On the iPad side of things, both the entry-level iPad and the iPad Air received updates. The new base iPad runs on an upgraded A16 chipset, comes with double the previous amount of storage and is now considered to have an 11-inch display (the previous version sat at 10.9 inches). The new iPad Air models still come in 11- and 13-inch sizes, but are powered by M3 processors. iPad pre-orders are open now, and they will be widely available on March 12. Here's everything you need to know about the new iPad and the iPad Air M3.
Apple iPad (A16)
The new base iPad starts at $349 and is available to pre-order now. It will be widely available on March 12.
The biggest difference between this model and the previous is the upgraded A16 chipset, plus double the amount of base storage (up to 128GB from 64GB). The latter is particularly noteworthy because the starting price for the 2025 model is the same as the previous generation, so you're now essentially getting double the storage for free. On the spec sheet, the display is up from 10.9 inches to a cool, round 11 inches, and the new model supports Smart HDR 4 for photos. Notably absent is support for Apple Intelligence, and you'll still have to opt for either the first-gen or USB-C Apple Pencils if you want to pair a stylus with this slab.
iPad Air M3
The 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air M3 are available for pre-order now starting at $599 and $799, respectively. They'll be widely available on March 12.
To say this is a minor update to the Air would be an understatement. These new models have the M3 chipset, but that's the only real difference between them and the previous editions. The new versions still have Apple Intelligence support, a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, a starting 128GB of storage, TouchID on the power button and Wi-Fi 6E and 5G support. The new iPad Air tablets will also work with the updated Magic Keyboard, which features a larger trackpad and a new 14-key function row that provides quicker access to things like brightness and volume controls.