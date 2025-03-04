Here's how to pre-order the new Apple iPad and iPad Air M3

The new base iPad starts at $349 and is available to pre-order now. It will be widely available on March 12.

The biggest difference between this model and the previous is the upgraded A16 chipset, plus double the amount of base storage (up to 128GB from 64GB). The latter is particularly noteworthy because the starting price for the 2025 model is the same as the previous generation, so you're now essentially getting double the storage for free. On the spec sheet, the display is up from 10.9 inches to a cool, round 11 inches, and the new model supports Smart HDR 4 for photos. Notably absent is support for Apple Intelligence, and you'll still have to opt for either the first-gen or USB-C Apple Pencils if you want to pair a stylus with this slab.