iPad Air M3 review: A modest update that's still easy to recommend

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If you've picked up an iPad in the last five years or so, the new iPad Air will not surprise you. It is, in every way but one, identical to the iPad Air that Apple released last spring. The only difference is that the latest iPad Air has the M3 chip inside, instead of the already-capable M2. Even the (extremely muted) colors appear identical this year. Besides the 13-inch screen option Apple added last spring, the iPad Air is barely different from the one that was released way back in 2020.

That makes this iPad exceedingly easy to review — everything I wrote last May when I reviewed the 13-inch iPad Air M2 applies here. I like that it has a long-lasting battery, plenty of power, a reasonable amount of base storage and a front-facing camera on the landscape edge. The 13-inch model is still fairly large, but it's thin and light enough to hold without issue — though if you prefer holding an iPad to using it with a keyboard, you're probably better off with the 11-inch model. The Apple Pencil Pro released last year is a nice upgrade for serious visual artists. I don't like that it still relies on Touch ID instead of Face ID, and I think it's time the iPad Air had a better display.

Apple/Engadget 89 100 Expert Score Apple iPad Air (M3, 13-inch display) The iPad Air still hits the sweet spot in Apple's tablet lineup, offering a lot of additional features over the basic iPad while keeping a relatively affordable price. Pros Apple's most affordable large-screen iPad

Apple's most affordable large-screen iPad Powerful M3 chip

Powerful M3 chip Better screen, performance and multitasking capabilities than the base iPad

Better screen, performance and multitasking capabilities than the base iPad Better and cheaper keyboard Cons Screen is starting to show its age

Screen is starting to show its age No Face ID

No Face ID Can get expensive quickly, especially with accessories

Can get expensive quickly, especially with accessories The colors could be brighter! See at Amazon

Given that the M3 chip is the main change here, it's worth giving it a little more attention. Geekbench 6 scores show that the iPad Air with the M3 is about 16 percent more powerful in both single- and multi-core scores. That's pretty impressive given that the M2 iPad Air is less than a year old, but it's not something that'll radically change how you use the device. It does mean it's a little more future-proof, though, and I'm always happy about that. In real use, the iPad Air handled multitasking through my workday, playing games, transcoding video and trying out various Apple Intelligence features with absolutely no hiccups and slowdowns.

Apple has been aggressive about putting extremely powerful chips in the iPad Air and Pro lineups for a few years now, and it's nice that you basically never have to worry about slowdowns. And the newer chip had no ill effects on battery life — I easily got eight hours during a workday with the Magic Keyboard connected the whole time, and close to the 10 hours Apple promises when doing more causal activities or watching video.

Nathan Ingraham for Engadget

Apple also fixed one of my two major complaints about the last iPad Air. It has a new Magic Keyboard modeled after the much-improved one that was introduced alongside the iPad Pro M4. It's thinner and lighter than the old iPad Air keyboard, has a row of useful function keys and the trackpad is a bit bigger. These aren't major changes, but they are enough to make me much happier with the keyboard experience this year. It doesn't have a few niceties you'll find on the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard, though: The top case is smooth plastic rather than aluminum, the keys aren't backlit and the trackpad has a physical click rather than haptic feedback. However, this keyboard is also $30 cheaper than the one it replaces. It's still wildly expensive — $269 for the 11-inch Air and $319 for the 13-inch model.

Nathan Ingraham for Engadget

The iPad Pro M4 on the left and the iPad Air M3 on the right. The iPad Pro's keyboard has a slightly bigger trackpad.

In fact, this whole package I'm trying is wildly expensive. The 13-inch iPad Air with 1TB of storage and 5G connectivity costs $1,449, and that's not including the keyboard. However, a comparably specced iPad Pro costs, wait for it, $2,099 without its keyboard. The 13-inch Air starts at $799 with 128GB of storage, a price that seems fair to me. Similarly, the 11-inch Air at $599 feels like a great value and has numerous meaningful improvements over the basic iPad.

With the new iPad Air so similar to last year's model, I started thinking about the compromises that Apple makes to keep the price of the Air at a more approachable level, and whether those are reasonable in 2025. The major advantages the iPad Pro M4 has over the iPad Air M3 are: a much better OLED display with a higher refresh rate, more storage space on the base model, a more powerful chip, better speakers and microphones, Face ID instead of Touch ID, a thinner and lighter design, a LiDAR sensor and a few extra photo and video capture capabilities. The iPad Pro also offers a nano-texture front glass option (to reduce screen glare) on the 1TB and 2TB models, and those models with more storage also have 16GB of RAM instead of 8GB.

Nathan Ingraham for Engadget

In almost all cases, I don't have any issue with those features staying exclusive to the iPad Pro. But after using the iPad Air for a bit, I think it's time Apple finds a way to improve on the screen. In fact, I think there's a solid solution waiting in the wings: deploy the mini-LED display that Apple used in the iPad Pro from 2021 and 2022. That screen refreshes at up to 120Hz, the same as others that Apple brands as ProMotion-capable, and max brightness when watching movies was 1,000 nits — and could jump up to 1,600 nits for HDR content. Brightness when not watching video maxed out at 600 nits, like the iPad Air, but given how popular iPads are for watching video, this would be a major improvement.

Chances are that between the higher refresh rate and improved brightness, Apple feels the mini-LED screen would still be too close to the iPad Pro's OLED panel (which remains shockingly nice, probably the best portable screen I've ever seen). And Apple never made a mini-LED display for the 11-inch iPad Pro, so it would have to develop something new for the smaller iPad Air.



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Apple iPad Air M3

Apple iPad Air M3

Apple's iPad Pro M4 and its Magic Keyboard on the left, next to the iPad Air M3 on the right.

Apple iPad Air M3

Apple iPad Air M3

Apple iPad Air M3

Apple iPad Air M3

Apple iPad Air M3

Apple iPad Air M3

Apple iPad Air M3



There are plenty of reasons not to do it, but I think the iPad Air deserves a better screen. In fact, I'd be happy enough if Apple just gave me the same screen with a higher refresh rate. The company still reserves that feature for its most expensive "Pro" devices, but the landscape is a lot different in 2025 than it was in 2020. Plenty of midrange phones have 90Hz or 120Hz screens. Of course, Apple has never really cared about what other manufacturers do; it has pretty consistent rules about what devices get what tech. The iPad Air's screen is essentially the same as the one on the MacBook Air, while the more expensive iPad Pro, MacBook Pro and iPhone Pro lines all get higher refresh rates. That's just where we're at, but I'm ready for it to change.

Nathan Ingraham for Engadget

Of course, I also need to admit that the iPad Air's screen remains quite lovely. Apple has fine-tuned its LCD tech to within an inch of its life, and it shows in the vibrant colors, overall sharpness and great viewing angles. Sure, I notice that blacks aren't as "truly black" as they could be with an OLED or mini-LED, but I'm not sitting around thinking about that when I watch movies or play games. I just enjoy what I'm doing without fussing over screen specs.

The lower refresh rate is more noticeable in day-to-day usage — you're constantly touching, swiping and scrolling through content on an iPad, and it just does not feel as fluid. My main devices are a MacBook Pro, iPhone 14 Pro and iPad Pro, all of which use ProMotion. Stepping down to the iPad Air is just a bit of a bummer. And while Apple clearly feels it doesn't always have to respond to larger industry trends, it's hard to imagine it sticking with 60Hz screens for most of their products much longer.

Nathan Ingraham for Engadget

My other major quibble with the iPad Air is Touch ID. At this point, Face ID really does not feel like a "Pro" feature. Excluding the iPhone SE lineup, every new iPhone since 2018 has had Face ID, but you still need to spend $1,000 or more to get it on an iPad. That feels a little extreme! Touch ID is fine, but there are a lot of sites and services I often need to log in to for work and having to constantly reach up and touch the top button is a bit of a hassle. Especially compared with just making sure my face is in frame with the front camera. This probably felt like more of a pain during my review, since the iPad Air is brand new and setting up requires a ton of logging in to various apps. Still, Face ID definitely does not feel like a feature that needs to be locked to Pro devices at this point.

Nathan Ingraham for Engadget

Everything else you need to know about the new iPad Air is covered in my review from 10 months ago, but I'll sum it up. I think the Air remains a clear upgrade over the base iPad — I appreciate its improved display, stronger performance, more robust multitasking experience and better accessories. Not to mention the 13-inch Air is the only way to get a big-screen iPad without breaking the bank. I'm glad Apple built a better keyboard too, and if you have an older iPad Air, the new keyboard will work with it.

But the new iPad with the A16 chip is also better than its predecessor because Apple has fixed a number of issue with it since 2022. The price is lower, storage is doubled and the dumb Lightning Pencil charging situation is now gone. If you don't care about Apple Intelligence, more advanced multitasking and a better or bigger screen, a lot of people looking for "just a good iPad" won't miss the Air's upgrades, especially if they're saving $250.

However, for people who want more from their iPad, the Air is just as easy for me to recommend as it was last year. You can get 80 percent of the iPad Pro experience for a lot less money, and the vast majority of buyers aren't going to miss the Pro's extra features.

My main caveat is that this iPad Air feels like a slightly-upgraded stopgap ahead of a bigger redesign, much as the iPad Pro was in 2022. That iPad went from an M1 to an M2 and got some nice software updates, but was largely the same as its predecessor — and then Apple gave it a massive update a year and a half later. The iPad Air M3 feels like it's in a similar place, just waiting for a big refresh. I don't think it'll be too long before Apple has to update some of its older bits, particularly the display. If you're the kind of person who really loves a good screen, it might be worth waiting another year to see if Apple finally brings faster refresh rates to more iPads.