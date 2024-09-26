Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+ are tablets built for AI

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Samsung is once again expanding its tablet lineup, and this time, the company is doing so with AI at the forefront. Today, Samsung revealed the Galaxy Tab S10 series, two models that it says are "built with AI enhancements available right out of the box." The 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S10+ both pack anti-reflective Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, a quad speaker setup with AI Dialogue Boost and a robust IP68 durability rating. Both tablets will be available next month.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Powered by Android 14, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra's Dynamic AMOLED 2X display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 2960 x 1848 resolution. A MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor and either 12GB or 16GB RAM runs the AI tools and other features, which include Circle to Search, Handwriting Assist, Note Assist and Sketch to Image — all done with the included S Pen. The stylus also enables Air Command with AI so that you'll get access to powerful features without having to toggle through a menu. The Tab S10 Ultra can act as a "home AI hub" for all of your SmartThings devices, providing a 3D Map View and Insight Messages to assist with on-going monitoring.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is equipped with 13MP and 8MP ultra wide rear cameras and 12MP and 12MP ultra wide front-facing cameras. It has Wi-Fi 7, 5G and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and a 11,200 mAh battery. With one click, you can situate the tablet as a second screen and Samsung Knox security is available as well. In addition to the S Pen, the optional accessories include two keyboard covers, a smart book cover and an outdoor cover.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will be available in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver starting at $1,200 for the 256GB model. 512GB and 1TB options will also be on the menu. If you need even more space, a MicroSD slot offers up to 1.5TB. Pre-orders start today.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S10+

The spec sheet for the Tab S10+ is almost identical to the Tab S10 Ultra, but there are some key difference. The smaller, 12.4-inch display offers a resolution of 2800 x 1752, but maintains the 120Hz refresh rate. The camera array is also the same on the rear, but the front only carries a 12MP ultra wide sensor. Both storage configurations of the Tab S10+ have 12GB of RAM and this smaller tablet has a smaller 10,090 mAh battery.

The Galaxy Tab S10+ will be available in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver starting at $999 for the 256GB model. A 512GB option will also be available and the MicroSD slot is here as well (up to 1.5TB). Pre-orders start today.