The Kindle Oasis will be discontinued as Amazon says goodbye to page-turn buttons
The ereader line is going all-in on touch.
Amazon is sunsetting the Kindle Oasis. This decision means there will be no models of the ereader remaining with physical buttons for turning pages. "Once current inventory of Kindle Oasis sells out online and in stores, we will not restock the device," Amazon rep Devon Corvasce told . "Today, all of our devices are touch-forward which is what our customers are comfortable with."
The Oasis model in 2016. Its lightweight, asymmetrical design for one-handed use was a standout, but the high price tag may have kept most people from really considering the product. If you are not most comfortable with a touch interface for your reading, there are still options for flipping pages via buttons on the market. The Kobo Libra Color is .
Even with the Oasis becoming nothing but a mirage, the Kindle family isn't getting any smaller. Amazon announced several upgrades to the device line this week, including its first ever color ereader in the . We also got hands-on time with the latest and the has also received a refresh.