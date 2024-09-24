The Google Photos video editor is getting AI, because of course it is

Google added some new features and updates to the video editor in Google Photos for Android and iOS users, according to the app's support page .

The biggest update brings new “AI-powered video presets” to both versions of the app. These new presets automatically trim the length of videos, adjust the lighting, change the speed and apply new effects with just a few clicks. Some of the AI-powered effects allow motion tracking, automatic zoom and slow-motion. The new “presets” tab is located underneath the video timeline.

This isn’t the first AI feature added to the Google Photos app. Last May, Google added its “Ask Photos” feature , a Gemini-powered AI chatbot that allowed for more detailed and conversational photo searches for US users.

Google also tweaked and added some Android-specific features. The new trim tool has improved controls for more precise cuts. There’s also a new “auto enhance” feature that can automatically improve the colors and stabilize videos, and a new “speed” tool that can ramp up or slow down the action.

The new features start rolling out today.