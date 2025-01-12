This year could bring the iPhone Air and an entry-level iPad with Apple Intelligence

It's looking more and more like the rumored ultra-thin iPhone we've been hearing about for the last few months will get Apple's "Air" branding. In the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says the iPhone 17 lineup will feature a new model that could be called the iPhone 17 Air, and it'll be roughly 2 millimeters thinner than any other model we've seen yet. "It will have a base-level A19 chip and a single-lens camera system," Gurman notes, and will serve "as a testing ground for future technologies, including ones that could allow for foldable devices." That and the upcoming new iPhone SE will use Apple's first in-house modem, according to Gurman.

We're also likely to see upgrades to the entry-level iPad that will make it compatible with Apple Intelligence. Gurman reports that the next generation of iPad will get the A17 Pro chip and 8 GB of memory. That news should come in the spring along with the iPhone SE and new iPad Air models, according to Gurman.