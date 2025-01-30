Vodafone demonstrates 'world's first' satellite video call with a standard mobile phone

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Vodafone has demonstrated the capabilities of a new satellite network by making what it calls the "world's first" satellite video call, albeit with some caveats. The company used partner AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird satellites specifically designed to transmit 4G/5G mobile broadband signals from space. That technology will give users broadband cellular capability with any 4G/5G smartphone in remote areas lacking traditional mobile coverage.

In its demonstration, Vodafone Group's chief executive Margherita Della Valle explained that the BlueBird satellites can connect directly with a regular smartphone, then transmit the signal back to Vodafone's terrestrial network via a satellite link. She then took a call from an engineer in a remote mountain region of Wales, a "nought spot" with no cellular coverage. The quality was a bit low-res and had substantial lag, but was decent otherwise.

AST SpaceMobile's five BlueBird satellites have onboard communications arrays that give off-the-shelf smartphones the same voice, data and video speeds as a broadband tower, up to 120 megabits per second. Once operational, the satellites will provide "non-continuous cellular broadband service across the United States and in select markets globally." That will allow cell users to communicate even in areas with limited broadband tower coverage, like rural communities or national parks.

SpaceX's Starlink has already made a satellite video call using a regular mobile phone, so Vodafone hedged its claim substantially. Specifically, the company said it made the "world's first space video call from an area of no coverage using a standard mobile phone and commercial satellites built to offer a full mobile broadband experience."

T-Mobile is working on a similar US network in partnership with Starlink's Direct-to-Cell service, but it will be limited to text messages at first. It's also possible right now to connect to dedicated satellite phone networks using specific iPhone and Google Pixel models that have custom modems — but that's limited to low-data communications like SMS messages and emergency alerts.

Vodafone's network, by contrast, would allow a full-fat broadband cellular experience when it launches in Europe, likely by the end of 2025. Meanwhile, AT&T, Verizon and AST SpaceMobile will begin testing in the US this spring, but no launch date (or pricing) for stateside service has been announced yet.