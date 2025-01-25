WhatsApp could soon let iOS users have multiple accounts on one device

The latest WhatsApp beta update for iOS gives users the ability to add and switch between multiple accounts on a single device, according to WABetaInfo . It comes over a year after the feature became available for Android . With version 25.2.10.70 for iOS, users are given a choice when adding a second account to the app, WABetaInfo reports: they can set it up as a standalone primary account or "scan a QR code to link the new account as a companion." The update is available now for beta testers through Apple's TestFlight program.

📝 WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.2.10.70: what's new? WhatsApp is working on a feature to add and manage multiple accounts within the app, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/BtvOK2hAZO pic.twitter.com/CWsBGFMS6v — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 25, 2025

On Android, running two accounts simultaneously on WhatsApp requires a dual-SIM situation, as each account must have its own phone number. WhatsApp does offer another app, WhatsApp Business, that users can set up a second account on using a different phone number, but that still means jumping between two apps. The Android update and what's currently being tested for iOS allow users with two phone numbers to keep all their conversations in one app.