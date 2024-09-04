WHO-backed study finds no link between mobile phone use and brain cancer

By the early 2000s, it seemed everyone had two things: a cell phone and the certainty its radio waves could give them cancer. The first is arguably more true than ever, but a new World Health Organization-backed systematic review found no link between mobile phone use and brain cancer. These findings included no association with use for more than a decade, number of calls or length of time spent talking on the phone.

The review analyzed over 5,000 studies, eventually including 63 published between 1994 and 2022, which, together, included participants from 22 countries. The research, led by the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA), also found no link to other head and neck cancers. This data comes ahead of the WHO's publication of an Environmental Health Criterion Monograph looking at radio wave exposure's impact on human health.

In 2011, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified radio waves as "possibly carcinogenic," meaning it couldn't rule out or confirm the link. This list also includes aloe vera, coffee and working as a firefighter — among over 1,000 other entries. "This systematic review of human observational studies is based on a much larger dataset compared to that examined by the IARC, that also includes more recent and more comprehensive studies, so we can be more confident that exposure to radio waves from wireless technology is not a human health hazard," Ken Karipidis, ARPANSA's health impact assessment assistant director and the lead author, said in a statement. Karipidis and his team are if mobile phones have links to other cancers, such as leukemia.