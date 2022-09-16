National Drive Electric Week wants to spread the gospel of EVs

You can find out more about what it's like to own an EV or plug-in hybrid at events across North America.
Kris Holt
09.16.22
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
September 16, 2022 4:35 PM
In this article: electric vehicle, news, transportation, ev, national drive electric week, tomorrow
An electric car is charged at a roadside EV charge point, London, October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Toby Melville / reuters

National Drive Electric Week is right around the corner. Plug In America, the Electric Vehicle Association, environmental organization Sierra Club and Nissan (one of the main sponsors) are all backing the initiative, which aims to highlight the benefits of having an electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid. Between September 23rd and October 2nd, EV owners will show off their rides and chat to folks curious about making the switch at events across the US (some are taking place in Canada and Mexico as well). Many dealers are taking part too. 

The website has a list of dozens of events. You can see which ones are happening in your neck of the woods by punching in your zip code or city. Alternatively, you can see all the events on a map view. With many jurisdictions phasing out sales of new gas-powered cars in the coming years, it may not be a bad idea to have more clarity on EVs and what it's like to own one sooner rather than later.

