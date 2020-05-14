NBA 2K's simulated playoffs crown the LA Lakers champs for 2020

While the league and several star players seem like they’re warming to the idea of organizing a real finish to the 2019-2020 NBA season, the makers of NBA 2K have completed their simulated version. The Bucks and Lakers faced off in the virtual finals, with the LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers coming back from 3 -1 down in the series and winning game seven by two points, 103 - 101.

NBA 2K20 cover athlete Anthony Davis was declared MVP, and said in a statement that “Given the realism of NBA 2K and their past predictions, it’s cool to see our potential get recognized. It makes you excited to get back on the court and try to bring a real ring to Los Angeles!”