NBA 2K's simulated playoffs crown the LA Lakers champs for 2020

While the league and several star players seem like they’re warming to the idea of organizing a real finish to the 2019-2020 NBA season, the makers of NBA 2K have completed their simulated version. The Bucks and Lakers faced off in the virtual finals, with the LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers coming back from 3 -1 down in the series and winning game seven by two points, 103 - 101.
NBA 2K20 cover athlete Anthony Davis was declared MVP, and said in a statement that “Given the realism of NBA 2K and their past predictions, it’s cool to see our potential get recognized. It makes you excited to get back on the court and try to bring a real ring to Los Angeles!”
Basketball fans may have real basketball action to look forward to — or at least broadcasts of the NBA 2K League — but until then, there are some highlights and statistical breakdowns of the game’s simulated action to pore over.
#2KSim Finals: Los Angeles Lakers (4), Milwaukee Bucks (3)
Game 1: Lakers 129, Bucks 89
Anthony Davis: 35 PT, 19 RB
LeBron James: 24 PT, 6 RB, 7 AS
Kyle Kuzma: 19 PT
Dwight Howard: 14 PT, 12 RB
Khris Middleton: 22 PT, 6 RB, 6 AS
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15 PT, 14 RB
Game 2: Bucks 106, Lakers 105 (OT)
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 24 PT, 12 RB, 7 AS
Khris Middleton: 24 PT, 5 RB, 4 AS
Eric Bledsoe: 16 PT, 4 RB, 7 AS
Anthony Davis: 30 PT, 18 RB, 4 AS
LeBron James: 18 PT, 12 RB, 9 AS
Dwight Howard: 17 PT, 17 RB
Kyle Kuzma: 16 PT, 6 RB
Game 3: Bucks 96, Lakers 79
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 20 PT, 10 RB, 3 AS
Khris Middleton: 16 PT, 6 RB, 7 AS
Brook Lopez: 16 PT, 4 3PT
Anthony Davis: 24 PT, 13 RB
LeBron James: 19 PT, 7 RB, 3 AS
Dwight Howard: 16 RB
Game 4: Bucks 131, Lakers 101
Khris Middleton: 37 PT, 7 RB, 7 AS, 6 3PT
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 27 PT, 14 RB, 5 AS
Donte DiVincenzo: 16 PT, 4 RB, 3 AS, 4 3PT
LeBron James: 27 PT, 7 RB, 7 AS
Anthony Davis: 19 PT, 15 RB
Danny Green: 17 PT
Game 5: Lakers 141, Bucks 112
LeBron James: 37 PT, 8 RB, 8 AS
Anthony Davis: 31 PT, 8 RB
Dwight Howard: 18 PT, 13 RB
JaVale McGee: 18 PT, 8 RB
Rajon Rondo: 19 AS (2 short of NBA Finals record – Magic Johnson, 1984)
