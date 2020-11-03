Latest in Entertainment

NBC pulls its social distancing TV show and makes it online only

A real-world lockdown is enough, apparently.
CONNECTING -- "Pilot" -- Pictured in this screen grab: (top row l-r) Otmara Marrero as Annie, Ely Henry as Rufus, Preacher Lawson as Ben; (bottom row l-r) Parvesh Cheena as Darius, Jill Knox as Michelle, Keith Powell as Garrett, Shakina Nayfack as Ellis -- (Photo by: NBC)
NBC

NBC has pulled its social distancing-oriented show Connecting from the air and moved it to its streaming service Peacock, the broadcaster announced. The ensemble comedy revolved around a group of friends caught in the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown who try stay in touch stay and ward off loneliness by connecting over video chat.

Apparently, viewers found that a lockdown on TV on top of one in reality was too much, as it failed to produce decent ratings. NBC has already aired four shows, and the remaining four will stream on Peacock. The show will be replaced on NBC’s schedule by Superstore.

The move is good news, in a way. Peacock streaming gives NBC new options with shows that don’t quite work on regular TV. Rather than cutting them off brutally and not airing already-produced episodes, NBC can complete a season on Peacock for die-hard fans. It could also allow NBC to cultivate and retain talent who might otherwise flee to Netflix or other services.

