Black Mirror's creators made a 'Death to 2020' Netflix special

If you’re one of many who’ve cursed the year 2020 more times than you can count, Netflix hears you. The streaming giant just announced Death to 2020, a “comedy event” from the creators of Black Mirror that features some huge names. The announced cast includes Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Leslie Jones, Joe Keery (of Stranger Things fame), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley and The Big Sick), Tracey Ullman, Cristin Milioti (The Wolf of Wall Street), Diane Morgan (After Life) and Samson Kayo (Famalam).

Netflix hasn’t yet announced when the special will air and simply describes it as an event you won’t forget “from the year you really don’t want to remember.” Sounds about right.