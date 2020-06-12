Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix

Black Mirror's creators made a 'Death to 2020' Netflix special

The event stars Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow and more.
Nathan Ingraham
3h ago
Netflix Death to 2020
Netflix

If you’re one of many who’ve cursed the year 2020 more times than you can count, Netflix hears you. The streaming giant just announced Death to 2020, a “comedy event” from the creators of Black Mirror that features some huge names. The announced cast includes Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Leslie Jones, Joe Keery (of Stranger Things fame), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley and The Big Sick), Tracey Ullman, Cristin Milioti (The Wolf of Wall Street), Diane Morgan (After Life) and Samson Kayo (Famalam).

Netflix hasn’t yet announced when the special will air and simply describes it as an event you won’t forget “from the year you really don’t want to remember.” Sounds about right.

Variety has a little more detail from the show’s logline: “2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of ‘Black Mirror’ couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add.” It goes on to say the program will be a documentary-style special featuring “some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices” mixed in with real-life footage from the year that was. The teaser posted to Twitter doesn’t really offer any more insight, either, though it ends with a “too soon?” tagline. It just might be, Netflix, but we’ll have to wait until this special drops to decide whether we want to relegate it to the trash can of history just like the rest of 2020.

