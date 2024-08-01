Netflix Geeked Week 2024 starts on September 16
This year's edition includes an in-person fan event for the first time.
has announced plans for its event. The festivities will take place on the week of September 16. As in previous years, it's sure to include a ton of news and updates for Netflix TV shows, films and . One thing that's new this year is an in-person fan event that will take place in Atlanta on September 19.
A teaser gives some idea of what's in store. Among other projects, you can expect updates on Wednesday, Squid Game (), , , , and a little show called . The clip also suggests there will be some news on the Monument Valley front — that series is , while a sequel has been teased.