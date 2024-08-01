Netflix Geeked Week 2024 starts on September 16

Netflix has announced plans for its Geeked Week 2024 event. The festivities will take place on the week of September 16. As in previous years, it's sure to include a ton of news and updates for Netflix TV shows, films and games . One thing that's new this year is an in-person fan event that will take place in Atlanta on September 19.

A teaser gives some idea of what's in store. Among other projects, you can expect updates on Wednesday, Squid Game ( which will return in December ), Arcane , Avatar: The Last Airbender , Tomb Raider , One Piece and a little show called Stranger Things . The clip also suggests there will be some news on the Monument Valley front — that series is slated to hit Netflix's games library this year , while a sequel has been teased.

