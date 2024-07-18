Netflix will drop a new multiplayer game when Squid Game season 2 premieres this year
It's the latest in a growing list of tie-ins for the hit series.
Netflix is expanding its games roster with an intriguing (and probably gruesome) new tie-in. During the company's quarterly earnings , Netflix shared that it plans to launch a multiplayer game inspired by Squid Game. Its release date will be timed to coincide with the second season of the South Korean TV sensation. We have no other information about what style of game it will be, but we can guess that it will echo the children's games contestants play for survival on the series.
The program has already spawned several spinoffs for the streaming service. After season 1 became an international sensation in 2021, Netflix created a as well as an in Los Angeles based on the fictional reality show. The company also teamed with a British production company to create , an actual reality TV show that is fortunately a lot less lethal than its source material.
Another insight from the quarterly report is how much advertisements have grown in importance for Netflix. The ad-supported tier is responsible for 45 percent of new sign-ups in markets where the subscription option is available. The plan has only been available for , and its audience has already grown 34 percent sequentially in the second quarter of 2024. Part of that shift is happening because the basic plan option is being phased out; it and the UK already, and the US and France are next up.