Elon Musk's Neuralink will show brain implant progress at a Halloween show-and-tell

A lot could depend on the October 31st event.
Neuralink is finally ready to share more about its work on brain implants. Elon Musk has revealed that Neuralink will hold a "show & tell" progress event on October 31st. He didn't provide any clues as to what to expect, but the last big demo involved a monkey playing Pong. It wouldn't be surprising to see a similar example.

A lot may be riding on this showcase. Neuralink still hasn't begun human trials, and the Food and Drug Administration hasn't said how close the company might be to receiving approval. Most of the co-founders have left the company since it was founded six years ago, for that matter. Throw in Fortune's unofficial reports of a flawed workplace culture and the event could reflect Neuralink's overall health.

The timing is apt, at least. The presentation comes just as rumors have swirled that Neuralink has offered to invest in its rival Synchron, which recently completed what appears to be the first endovascular installation of a brain-computer interface in the US. While there's no guarantee of a deal, an event like this could answer questions about Synchron's possible involvement.

